Northmor boys, MG’s Street off to district golf meet

Both the Northmor boys’ golf team and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street advanced through sectionals to districts.

Competing Tuesday in the Division III Darby Creek sectional, the Golden Knights placed fifth with a team total of 376. The top six teams and top six individuals not on a qualifying team advanced.

Grant Bentley tied for 10th overall with a round o f79 to lead Northmor. Cooper Thomas shot 87 to finish in a tie for 21st and Drew Hammond tied for 32nd by shooting 98. Caiden Martinez scored 112 to finish 52nd and Ryan Diehl shot 115 to tie for 55th.

Street was the only golfer competing for MG. He shot 77 to tie for seventh overall and snare the second of those six individual berths at districts.

Also competing at Darby Creek was Cardington. The Pirates took 10th out of 14 competing teams with a score of 430.

Silas Horton finished 28th due to shooting 94. Bradly West shot 101 to place 37th, while Logan Reynolds was 51st with a run of 111. Also, Lane Hughes shot 124 to place 62nd and Carter Ramoneda’s score of 134 put him in 71st place.

