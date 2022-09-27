Highland golf teams send two to districts

Staff Report

The Highland Lady Scots advanced one golfer to the district meet.

Competing in the Blacklick Woods sectional on Monday, the team placed sixth out of eight team with a score of 445. However, Ceci Grassbaugh shot 86 to place eighth overall and earn the third of three individual qualifying spots.

Mallory Jones tied for 25th with a score of 111, while Guinevere Jackson shot 115 to place 28th. Also, Bailey Alexander (36th place) shot 133 and Stevie Asher (tie-40th) shot 146.

Division II boys’ golf sectional

Highland’s boys’ golf team finished seventh out of nine squads at the Division II Oakhaven sectional meet Monday.

Individually, Emerson Grassbaugh claimed the second of three individual qualifying spots for districts. He placed sixth overall with a round of 81.

Also, Dillon Gilliland shot 92 for 21st place, Ranger Steck was 37th with a round of 101, Jayden Collins shot 105 for 39th and Cody Yurkovich was 41st with a round of 108.

