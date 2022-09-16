Highland girls’ golf gets win

Staff Report

On Thursday, Highland topped Fredericktown by a 210-243 count in girls’ golf.

CeCi Grassbaugh scored 44 to lead the team, while Mallory Jones shot 49. Following were Stevie Asher (58) and Guinevere Jackson (59). Also competing were Bailey Alexander (62), Piper Dabbert (63) and Maddie Tack (67).

Highland boys’ golf

The Highland boys’ golf team had a record set in Thursday’s road match against River Valley.

While the team fell by a 161-168 score, Emerson Grassbaugh broke his own record of 33 by shooting a round of 31 on the front nine of Kings Mill Golf Course. He had a stretch of three straight birdies in the process.

