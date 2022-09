Staff Report

Cardington picked up another KMAC victory in volleyball on Thursday, topping visiting East Knox by scores of 25-21, 25-7 and 25-14.

“We ere able to rest some seniors again and get some younger kids some playing time,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Our best serving game of the season.”

