Northmor girls win at Wynford

Northmor’s girls’ cross country team took first out of seven teams at Tuesday’s Wynford Invitational.

The Golden Knights finished with 60 points, while second-place Galion had 72.

Leading the way for Northmor was Kate Lehman, who finished third in 20:31.54. Natalie Hunter was fifth in 21:12.42, while Ryann Brinkman ran 16th in 22:58.48. Maizy Brinkman placed 21st in 23:31.68 and Hannah Kanagy finished 31st in 24:48.17. Lyla Bishop took 35th in 25:14.57, while Shelby Cooper ran 40th in 25:54.43.

Also, Shelby Abrams was 46th, Ella Creswell was 53rd, Kelbie Kightlinger was 54th, Katie Statler was 65th, Harley Barler was 66th and Emily Littleton was 89th.

The boys’ team took second with 68 points in a nine-team race. Pleasant won with 56.

Ryan Lehman was the race winner, finishing in 16:47.35. Lucas Weaver ran fourth in 17:39.48 and David Blunk took 17th in 19:03.09. Connor Radojcsics placed 23rd in 19:21.91, Elliot Wall finished 32nd in 19:44.14 and Bryce Cooper took 34th in 19:57.1, while Ethan Amens ran 37th in 20:11.95.

Also, Levi Hunter was 39th, Thomas Keen was 42nd, Dane Creswell was 61st and Parker Brown was 78th.

