Northmor stays perfect in football

Northmor overcame a slow start to pick up their third win in as many games on Friday.

The Golden Knights couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the first half and trailed 7-0 partway into the third quarter after Bucyrus’ Randy Banks returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown. However, the rest of the game was all Northmor, as they scored 27 unanswered points to win 27-7.

Quarterback A.J. Bower tied the game with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Wenger. The Golden Knights then took a 13-7 lead going into the fourth after Bower used his feet to reach the end zone again — this time on an 11-yard run.

Senior running back Max Lower then iced the game in the fourth with a pair of touchdown runs. Lower scored on carries of 11 and 39 yards. On the night, Caleb Schnuerer was good on 3-of-4 extra point kicks.

Bower connected on 11-of-18 passes for 207 yards. Wenger caught two passes for 78 yards, while Bo Landin had two catches for 48, Lower added three for 46 and Hunter Fulk also had a pair of catches. Lower also led the ground game with 142 yards rushing. Paul Cramer tallied 37.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington exploded into the win column on Friday, dispatching visiting Crestline by a 49-0 count to improve to 1-2 through the non-conference part of their schedule.

The Pirates held a 354-110 edge in yardage gained in the contest, as they scored four times in the first quarter and three more times in the second to build a commanding halftime lead which held up the rest of the way.

Cardington had four different players score on runs in the opening period, as Wyatt Denney (29 yards), Kaiden Beach (23), Ayden Plowman (15) and Ashton Plowman (23) all reached the end zone.

Leading by 28 entering the second, the Pirates didn’t let up, this time using their passing game to put points on the board. Beach threw three touchdown passes in the period, hitting Eli Huffman for 45 yards, Denton Garrison for 48 and Greg Donaldson for 21. Austin Vails was perfect on his seven PAT attempts.

Beach completed all six of his passes for 148 yards, while Warren Garrison was 5-for-5 for 53. Beach also ran for 43 yards. Donaldson received three passes for 27 yards, while eight other players all caught one pass. Ayden Plowman had 45 rushing yards to lead the team on the ground.

Highland Scots

Highland fell to 1-2 on the year after falling at Ashland Crestview by a 37-17 margin Friday.

The score was only 3-0 in favor of the Cougars after the first quarter, but Crestview tallied three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding lead. Caleb Hunter finished the half for Highland with a 42-yard field goal to get them on the scoreboard.

Trailing 24-3 entering the third quarter, the Scots would get a 75-yard pass from Kolton Stover to Zach Schmidt for points, but gave up a pair of touchdowns to be in a 37-10 hole. Dane Nauman would run it in from the Cougar 26 in the fourth period, but the team couldn’t overcome the big Crestview lead.

Nauman ran for 104 yards in the game, while Chandler Stevens added 63. Stover was 5-for-11 through the air for 89 yards, with Schmidt catching a pair of passes for 75 of that total.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

