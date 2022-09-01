Second half costly to Highland boys’ soccer in loss

Staff Report

Highland boys’ soccer lost a road contest against Franklin Heights on Wednesday. The score was 4-1.

In their third game in five days, the team tied the score at 1-1 24 minutes into the first half after Dylan Thomas hit Zane Sheets with a pass leading to a goal. However, the team would not light up the scoreboard again, while their opponents scored three times in the second half to take the decision.

