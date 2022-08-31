Highland, Cardington both claim league wins

Staff Report

The Highland volleyball team defeated MOAC rival Pleasant at home on Tuesday by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12.

For the Scots, it is their 127th straight win in league play — dating back to October 2012. This is the second-longest conference winning streak in OHSAA history, only behind Dublin Coffman’s stretch of 145 straight wins.

Larsen Terrill finished with 26 assists, 10 kills and 11 digs. Kameron Stover added 18 kills and 12 digs, while Camryn Miller had 12 digs, Zoya Winkelfoos tallied six kills and Alexis Eusey picked up three aces and 10 digs.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington picked up a KMAC victory in volleyball on Tuesday. They topped Danville 25-13, 25-11, 25-21.

Head coach Ryan Treese noted his team was able to rotate younger players into the match in the third set in order to give his seniors some rest. Also, Audrey Brininger finished with 17 kills, to take her above the 1000-kill mark — the first player in Pirate history to do so.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS