Highland boys’ soccer wins

Highland picked up a boys’ soccer win over Lakewood on Saturday by a 3-1 margin.

The Scots took an early lead on a goal by Mason Keller, but Lakewood would tie things up later in the the first half. Near the end of the half, Highland regained the advantage on a goal by Zane Sheets on an assist from Dylan Thomas.

Thomas would add a score late in the second half to preserve the win for Highland, giving them their first victory of the season.

Highland Lady Scots

On Saturday, the Highland girls’ soccer team played Lakewood to a 0-0 draw.

Lakewood had more scoring chances in the first half, but couldn’t convert. In the second half, the Scots controlled the pace, but also could not break the scoreless tie.

Highland (1-1-1) got 12 saves in as many attempts by goalie Kayley Smith.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

