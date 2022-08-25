MG, Cardington boys’ XC win Tuesday invitationals

Staff Report

Mount Gilead’s boys’ cross country team opened its season by winning the nine-team Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker Invitational. The Indians scored 26 points, while second-place Columbus Grove had 51.

MG had the first three finishers in the meet. Will Baker won in 16:26.86, while Parker Bartlett took second in 16:43.17 and Reed Supplee ran third in 16:55.3. Owen Hershner was ninth in 18:01.65, while Aaron Gannon was 11th in 18:08.45. Nathan Smith ran 15th in 18:32.89 and Cole Hershner placed 21st in 18:58.29.

Also, Luke Fraizer was 27th, Quade Harris was 39th, Tommy Emberg was 51st, Joshua Davis was 52nd, Gage Baker was 57th, Samuel Baer was 59th, Ryan Swalley was 60th, Wyatt Mowry was 67th, Abram Newson was 75th, Nolan Hershner was 77th, Collin Gabriel was 80th, Landon Spoon was 83rd, Gavin Keller was 86th, Trinton McCarty was 94th, Josh Burnaugh was 96th, Carson Mowery was 107th and Travis Fox was 112th.

The girls’ team finished fourth out of 12 teams with 124 points. Kimberly Staley led the Indians with a 15th place finish in 22:07.86. Haley Pfeifer took 18th in 22:33.49, while Karley Wallace was 27th in 23:26.27 and Danielle Pohlkotte finished 35th in 23:50.82. Tatum Neal ran 42nd in 24:02.8, Ava Baker placed 45th in 24:20.32 and Madilyn Elson claimed 57th in 25:15.71.

Also, Grace Shipman was 59th, Rebeka Clark was 105th, Gabrielle Mowry was 125th and Lexi Fox was 128th.

Gilead Christian Invitational

The Cardington boys’ cross country team won the Gilead Christian Fun at the Farm cross country invitational on Tuesday.

The Pirates had the top two place-winners in the meet, as Aidan Reitmire was first in 19:22.6 and A.J. Brehm took second in 19:23.57. Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed fifth in 21:41.97, Brayden Rammelsberg was sixth in 22:25.33 and Ryan Clinger ran ninth in 23:29.28. Also, Isaac Dela Cruz finished 11th in 24:58.72, while Aaron Howard claimed 14th in 26:16.29.

Gilead Christian had three runners in the event. Seth Bertam finished third in 20:35.31, Joseph Bossard took 12th in 25:44.12 and Timothy Jeane was 16th in 43:37.06.

While there were no full teams in the girls’ race, Cardington did have the top three finishers. Loey Hallabrin won in 21:46.8, while Magi Hallabrin placed second in 23:38.02 and Morgan White finished third in 23:51.97. Also, Gracie Meade was sixth in 27:43.32.

For Gilead Christian, Allyson Green placed fourth in 24:58.27 and Aryanna Green was seventh in 28:50.69.

