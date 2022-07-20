Barracudas finish summer swim season

The Barracuda swim team wrapped up their dual meet schedule against Upper Sandusky. While they did not prevail over the Black Marlins, the meet was close and the team swam well.

The following swimmers earned first place finishes in individual events: Chloe Bolton, 50 Breast; Luke Fraizer, 50 Breast; Abby Griffith, 50 back; Lacey Haughn, 25 free and 25 back; Emma Marquis, 25 free and 25 back; Nate Rabun, 50 free and 50 back; Connor Robinson, 50 breast; Taylor Robinson, 50 free and 50 back and Trinity Robinson, 25 Breast.

Bringing home second place points were Chloe Bolton, 100 IM; Makayla Carlisle, 50 free and 50 back; Jackie Edwards, 25 free and 25 back; Luke Fraizer, 100 IM; Abby Griffith, 100 IM; Cassady Irwin, 50 fly and 50 back; Addison Rabun, 25 free and 25 breast; Nate Rabun, 50 fly; Connor Robinson, 100 IM; Trinity Robinson, 25 back; Jesse West, 50 breast; Cleo Young, 25 free and 25 fly and Kayla Young, 50 fly.

Rounding out the top finishes with third place were Lacy Kennedy, 25 free; Wyatt Mowry, 50 breast; Emma Bolton, 100 IM; Kendall Neal, 50 free; Aaron Rabun, 50 breast; Connor Robinson, 50 free; and Taylor Robinson, 50 free.

Several relay teams also scored first place, including the 8-under girls free relay (Lacey Haughn, Ronni Ruffner, Jackie Edwards and Harper McClelland) and the 9-10 girls medley and free relays (Emma Marquis, Trinity Robinson, Paxton Morris-Montgomery and Addison Rabun).

The following relays all came in second place: the 11-12 girls medley relay (Makayla Carlisle, Avery McClelland, Kayla Young and Alina VanHorn); the 13-14 girls medley and free relays (Abigail Griffith, Kendall Neal, Cassady Irwin and Camryn Travis); the 15-18 boys medley and free relays (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Nate Rabun and Brice Haughn); the 9-10 boys free relay (Cleo Young, Henry Kennedy, Paxton Colegrove and Blake Grimm); and the 11-12 girls free relay (Makayla Carlisle, Avery McClelland, Kayla Young and Chloe Bolton).

The team ended the season by competing in the ASAC League Championships at Loudonville on July 16.

“The team did well. We are the smallest team, and as such, can’t really fill all the events. I was so proud of everyone for giving it their all. Several swimmers brought home medals by scoring in the top three, and our boys team actually finished fourth out of seven,” exclaimed coach Dina Snow. “It was a beautiful day and the meet was well-run: we finished an hour ahead of schedule and didn’t have to contend with torrential downpours and mud like we did last year! Regardless of the medal count, I believe nearly every swimmer scored points and brought home some ribbons.”

Gold medallists for the Barracudas were Gabriella Bateman, 6-under 25 free; Jackie Edwards, 8-under 25 back; Evan Irons, 11-12 boys 100 IM, 50 free and 50 breast; and Nate Rabun, 15-18 boys 50 free.

Silver medallists: Luke Fraizer, 15-18 boys 50 breast; Ben Griffith, 9-10 boys 25 back; Lacey Haughn, 8-under 25 free; Connor Robinson, 11-2 boys 50 breast; and the 13-14 boys medley relay (Aaron Rabun, Connor Robinson, Evan Irons and Niles Bush).

Bronze medallists: Nate Rabun, 15-18 boys 50 fly; the 9-10 boys medley relay (Ben Griffith, Brayden Jones, Cleo Young and Ricky Edwards); the 15-18 boys medley relay (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Nate Rabun and Brice Haughn); the 8-under girls free relay (Lacey Haughn, Ronni Ruffner, Jackie Edwards and Harper McClelland); the 8-under boys free relay (Brayden Jones, Paxton Colegrove, Blake Grimm and Jack Kennedy); and the 13-14 boys free relay (Niles Bush, Jesse West, Aaron Rabun and Connor Robinson).

The Barracuda swim team is made up of athletes from all Morrow County Schools as well as some from Marion. Coach Snow stated that “the team would like to thank the Cardington pool management and staff for allowing us to practice there again this season. We would not have been able to enjoy a successful season without their help.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.