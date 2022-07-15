HOJGA nearing end of season

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s sixth tournament was held on Thursday at Kings Mill, Waldo. Sponsoring it was Sims Bros., Inc. of Marion.

The girls’ 13-18 class was won by Dina Shah of Pleasant with a round of 78. Northmor’s Katelyn Miley tied for fourth with a score of 91. She moved into that tie thanks to picking up an eagle on the 18th hole.

Winning the 16-18 boys’ group was Alex Crowe of Fairbanks with a 71. Olentangy’s Kaden Ottley shot 77 to win the 13-15 class, while Asher Gates of River Valley scored 36 over eight holes to win the 12-and-under class.

Following are the complete results.

16-18 boys

Alexander Crowe, 71

Minoy Shah, 74

Nicholas McMullen, 77

Chase Brackenridge, 78

Logan Niese, 81

Micah Greene, 82

Mason Rinehart, 84

Tyler Ufferman, 86

Nathan McMullen, 86

Braylan Hart, 86

Noah Burke, 87

Nathan Newell, 91

Nathan Barre, 93

Brayden Parrish, 94

Cody Pennington, 97

Gavin Crim, 98

13-15 boys

Kaden Ottley, 77

Henry Terry, 80

Sam Reynolds, 81

Dawson Hall, 84

Jack Seckel, 89

Grady Wisecup, 91

Dylan Moore, 92

Matthew Ralph, 92

Evan Brown, 94

Weston Ottery, 99

Kellen Cadegan, 101

Carson Walker, 102

Briar Ridge, 103

Matt Murphy, 111

Alex Streich, 114

Walter Laudeman, 123

13-18 girls

Dina Shah, 78

Maura Murphy, 82

Liv Gier, 87

Katelyn Miley, 91

Lucy Myers, 91

Madison Jenkins, 92

Rayma Smith, 101

Anna Songer, 102

Charlee Brestle, 102

Jorja Ary, 105

Madelyn Taylor, 107

Camryn McGlenn, 107

Olivia Gratz, 111

Adi Graham, 116

Olivia Ross, 124

12-and-under

Asher Gates, 36

Bryant Berry, 39

Grayson Keller, 43

Drew Thomas, 46

Nolen West, 49

Thomas Ottery, 51

Blake Gibson, 57

Emery Gorenflo, 60

Nathan Kirkham, 64

Norrie Plank, 64

Addi Wisecup, 68

Miri Taylor 69

Information received from the HOJGA.

Information received from the HOJGA.