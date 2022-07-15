HOJGA nearing end of season

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association’s sixth tournament was held on Thursday at Kings Mill, Waldo. Sponsoring it was Sims Bros., Inc. of Marion.
The girls’ 13-18 class was won by Dina Shah of Pleasant with a round of 78. Northmor’s Katelyn Miley tied for fourth with a score of 91. She moved into that tie thanks to picking up an eagle on the 18th hole.
Winning the 16-18 boys’ group was Alex Crowe of Fairbanks with a 71. Olentangy’s Kaden Ottley shot 77 to win the 13-15 class, while Asher Gates of River Valley scored 36 over eight holes to win the 12-and-under class.
Following are the complete results.
16-18 boys
Alexander Crowe, 71
Minoy Shah, 74
Nicholas McMullen, 77
Chase Brackenridge, 78
Logan Niese, 81
Micah Greene, 82
Mason Rinehart, 84
Tyler Ufferman, 86
Nathan McMullen, 86
Braylan Hart, 86
Noah Burke, 87
Nathan Newell, 91
Nathan Barre, 93
Brayden Parrish, 94
Cody Pennington, 97
Gavin Crim, 98
13-15 boys
Kaden Ottley, 77
Henry Terry, 80
Sam Reynolds, 81
Dawson Hall, 84
Jack Seckel, 89
Grady Wisecup, 91
Dylan Moore, 92
Matthew Ralph, 92
Evan Brown, 94
Weston Ottery, 99
Kellen Cadegan, 101
Carson Walker, 102
Briar Ridge, 103
Matt Murphy, 111
Alex Streich, 114
Walter Laudeman, 123
13-18 girls
Dina Shah, 78
Maura Murphy, 82
Liv Gier, 87
Katelyn Miley, 91
Lucy Myers, 91
Madison Jenkins, 92
Rayma Smith, 101
Anna Songer, 102
Charlee Brestle, 102
Jorja Ary, 105
Madelyn Taylor, 107
Camryn McGlenn, 107
Olivia Gratz, 111
Adi Graham, 116
Olivia Ross, 124
12-and-under
Asher Gates, 36
Bryant Berry, 39
Grayson Keller, 43
Drew Thomas, 46
Nolen West, 49
Thomas Ottery, 51
Blake Gibson, 57
Emery Gorenflo, 60
Nathan Kirkham, 64
Norrie Plank, 64
Addi Wisecup, 68
Miri Taylor 69
Information received from the HOJGA.