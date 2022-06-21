OHSAA announces divisional breakdowns

The OHSAA announced its divisional breakdowns for fall and winter sports recently.

In football, Highland will move down to Division V, where they will play in Region 18. Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor all will compete in Region 23 of Division VI, with the Pirates moving up a division.

The Highland volleyball team remains in Division II, while Cardington stays in Division III. Northmor moves up one to Division III, while Mount Gilead moves from Division III to Division IV.

In girls’ and boys’ cross country, Highland will remain in Division II, while Cardington, Northmor and Mount Gilead will all be in Division III.

Both Highland soccer teams will remain in Division II.

For golf, Highland is in Division II for boys’ and girls’ golf, while Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor are in Division III for boys’ golf.

Highland remains in Division II for boys’ basketball. Playing in Division III will be Cardington and Mount Gilead. Northmor drops down to Division IV.

In girls’ basketball, Highland will stay in Division II. Cardington remains in Division III, while Northmor moves up to that division. Mount Gilead drops down to Division IV.

Highland wrestling will stay in Division II, while Cardington, Northmor and Mount Gilead will be in Division III. For girls’ wrestling, entering its first year as a OHSAA-sanctioned sport, there will only be one division.

Also, all local bowling teams will remain in Division II and Mount Gilead swimming will also stay in Division II.

Information received from the OHSAA.

