Local athletes named All-Ohio

Five Morrow County baseball and softball players earned All-Ohio recognition in those sports.

Three Cardington softball players were named All-Ohio for the 2022 season. Senior Mikayla Linkous was selected to the first team in DIvision III. She was joined by senior Dana Bertke, who was named to the second team, and sophomore Genevieve Longsdorf, who earned honorable mention recognition.

A pair of local baseball players also picked up honorable mention in that sport.

In Division II, Highland’s Rider Minnick was honored; while Northmor’s Max Lower was named an All-Ohioan in Division III.

