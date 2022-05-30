Track athletes advance to state meet over the weekend

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team claimed second place at the Division III Chillicothe Southeastern regional. The team finished with 65 points — only behind Ashland Crestview’s total of 66.5.

Michael Snopik earned a regional title in the 1600, finishing first with a time of 4:24.37. Earning second place was the team’s 400-meter relay team of Owen High, Logan High, Kyan Davis and Quade Harris). Their time was 44.03. Will Baker also took second in the 3200 with a time of 9:43.97, while Parker Bartlett was third in that event in 9:44.12. Matthew Bland, Logan High, Davis and Harris ran third in the 800 relay in 1:31.74. Also automatically advancing to Columbus with a third-place finish was Garrett Lamb Hart in the 110 hurdles. His time was 15.56.

Placing fifth were the 1600-meter relay team of Matthew Bland, Colson Chapman, Seamus Walsh and Snopik (3:32.95) and Owen High in the high jump (6’).

Also scoring points were Gavan Davis and Aaron Gannon. Davis was sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.75, while Gannon took sixth in the 800 in 2:00.62. Davis would also advance to the state meet by virtue of having one of the two wild card times for that event.

Cardington had one placer on the day, as Tyler Rose finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.59.

For Northmor, Lucas Weaver was seventh in the 800 in 2:01.58. Also, Duston Sanders competed in the shot put.

In the girls’ meet, Cardington led the way locally with an eighth-place finish. The Pirates scored 27.5 points.

The 400-meter relay team earned a bid to the state meet, as Hazel Jolliff, Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt placed fourth with a time of 52.3. Also moving on with a fourth-place finish was Loey Hallabrin in the 1600. Her time was 5:20.18.

Hallabrin also was fifth in the 3200 in 12:06.44, as was Jolliff in the 300 hurdles (48.56). The 1600-meter relay team of Jolliff, Magi Hallabrin, Crone and Holt took sixth in 4:19.65, while Jolliff also placed eighth in the long jump with an effort of 14’10”.

Also, Magi Hallabrin competed in the 800.

Mount Gilead took ninth in the meet with 22 points. Michaela McGill set a new regional record in winning the 3200 with a time of 10:44.4. Also moving on is the team’s 400-meter relay of Grace Shipman, Asia Jones, Faith White and Madilyn Elson. They took second in 51.67.

The same quartet also was fifth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:49.07. Shipman also competed in the pole vault, as did Mikala Harris in the discus.

For Northmor, Kahlan Ball competed in the discus.

Highland Scots

In Saturday’s Division II track regional at Lexington, Highland’s Juliette Laracuente advanced to the state meet in two more events.

Laracuente took first place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.86 and also won the long jump with a top effort of 18’0.25”. She also competed in the 200, but did not place in that event.

A pair of Highland boys placed at regionals. Caden Holtrey finished seventh in the shot put with a heave of 50’3.5”. Also, Jay Melchiori ran eighth in the 300 hurdles in 41.05.

Also competing for the Scots boys, but not placing, were the 400-meter relay of Gavin Hankins, Gavin Debord, Owen Stillwell and Dane Nauman and the 1600-meter relay of Hankins, Mason Duncan, Melchiori and Nauman. Joel Roberts also took part in the high jump.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS