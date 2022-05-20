Northmor moves on in baseball playoffs; MG eliminated

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

On Thursday, Northmor advanced through sectionals to the Division III district semifinals by defeating visiting West Jefferson by a 4-1 count.

West Jefferson scored in the top of the first inning, but Northmor responded with two in their half of the inning. The Golden Knights then added runs in the third and fourth innings to get some breathing room.

Pitcher Grant Bentley picked up the win, pitching a one-hitter in the process. He struck out four and walked three, while also driving in a pair of runs offensively. He, along with Max Lower and Gavin Whited had singles in the game. Northmor also took advantage of five walks and four WJ errors.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead led most of the way in their Division III sectional bout at Grandview Heights, but a late rally gave the Bobcats a 4-3 win.

The Indians scored two runs in the top of the first and led 3-1 at the conclusion of three frames. They would maintain that two-run margin until the bottom of the sixth, when Grandview talied a pair to tie things up. The home team would then win by walk-off in the seventh.

Carson VanHoose had a double and single to lead the Indians, who tallied six hits in the game. Carter Kennon went the distance on the mound. He struck out six, walked four and gave up eight hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS