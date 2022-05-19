Cardington advances past Delaware Christian

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington cruised to a 10-2 win over visiting Delaware Christian in their Division IV playoff opener Wednesday.

The Pirates advanced past sectionals to districts thanks to taking a commanding lead over their opponents. After scoring once in the second inning, the team added two runs in the third and five more in the fourth to lead 8-0 in the game.

Cardington outhit their opponents 13-4 with Nate Hickman registering a triple and double and A.J. Hall adding a double as part of a four-hit day. Wyatt Wade finished with three singles. Dillon Minturn went the distance for the win. He struck out five, walked three and gave up four hits.

