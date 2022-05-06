Cardington BB edges Academy

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Cardington edged Columbus Academy in a Thursday baseball game.

The Pirates scored four in the top of the first inning, but found themselves in a 5-4 hole by the end of the second. However, they would score twice in the third and made that lead hold up for the rest of the contest.

Nate Hickman had a double and single for the team, while Warren Garrison added a double. A.J. Hall contributed three singles and Merek McClure finished with two. McClure also earned the win in relief of Silas Horton. The two combined to strike out two, walk five and give up five hits.

