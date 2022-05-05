Cardington and Northmor earn Wednesday softball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington got a second win over Mount Gilead Wednesday when a 13-run second inning paced the team to a 21-4 victory.

The Pirates tallied 21 hits in the game, with Hailee Edgell, Riley Burchett and Ari Simpson all hitting home runs. Edgell and Simpson both also had a double and two singles. Mikayla Linkous and Abby Hardwick both tallied three singles and Dana Bertke finished with two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Despite giving up a seven-run fifth inning, the Northmor softball team was able to top Lucas by a 10-7 count in non-league action Wednesday.

The Golden Knights built an 8-0 lead over the first four innings and then got a pair of insurance runs after the Cubs’ big inning. Kate Kissling, who earned the win, and Raelynn Fulk combined to strike out 10, walk five and give up six hits.

Reagan See hit a home run in the game, while Emily Zeger added a triple. McKenna Van Dyke, Mahaila Stroebel and Bristyn Yeater all added a pair of singles.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged on the road by River Valley 3-2 in eight innings on Wednesday.

The Scots got a run in the top of the seventh to knot the game at 2-2, but couldn’t muster the go-ahead run, giving the Vikings a chance to eventually win it.

Guinevere Jackson had a triple, double and single in the game, while Abby Jordan and Audrey Robinson both added doubles and Adyson Landefeld picked up a pair of singles. On the mound, Stevie Asher struck out five, walked two and gave up six hits.

