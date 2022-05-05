Mid-Ohio names sponsor for NASCAR truck series event

O’Reilly Auto Parts has been announced as the title sponsor of the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (CWTS) event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, set for July 8-9. The 67-lap race covering 151 miles will be called the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

In addition to the name entitlement rights to the NASCAR weekend, O’Reilly will also be a season-long sponsor of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. With locations in 47 U.S. states, including 217 stores in Ohio, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive parts, tools, supplies and equipment and accessories in the U.S.

“Our entire team at O’Reilly Auto Parts is excited to be a part of this event as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,” said Hugo Sanchez, O’Reilly Auto Parts Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “We also look forward to having a presence throughout the season in front of the track’s great fans. It’s going to be an action-packed season highlighted by the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.”

Through this new association with Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, O’Reilly will receive significant trackside signage which will be utilized to showcase its Super Start Battery brand, other onsite branding and display activations at each of the five major spectator events at the facility. O’Reilly will also have access to tickets, hospitality and VIP experiences across the 2022 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course racing season.

The NASCAR CWTS weekend at Mid-Ohio will get underway with ARCA Menards Series racing in the Dawn 150 on Friday, July 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Then, the NASCAR CWTS will take to the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course on Saturday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio to cap off the weekend.

“It’s going to be a special moment to see the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series take its first laps around the track during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio weekend,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “We thank O’Reilly for helping us bring this incredible new event to our fans at Mid-Ohio and welcome them to our family of partners.”

Tickets are on sale now for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio. A Weekend General Admission ticket is $60 which includes access to the grandstands for both Friday and Saturday. Single Day tickets are also available for $50 per day. Tickets purchased at the gate cost an additional $10. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes are still on sale through the first spectator event. It provides the best access and most value to attend all five major race weekends, plus access to additional race events not open to the general public.

Visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday to purchase tickets or for more information. Follow the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio on social media with #TrucksMO.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Information received from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.