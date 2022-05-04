Northmor softball finishes win over MG

By Rob Hamilton

In the conclusion of a game started earlier in the season before being postponed by weather, Northmor defeated Mount Gilead in softball by a 19-1 margin.

Chloey Keen finished with a triple and Taylor Cantrell added a double and two singles in the game. While Northmor only had seven hits, they drew 11 walks in the contest. Kate Kissling pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out five and giving up five hits.

Molly Murphy had a pair of singles for the Indians. Kennah Bump and Reza Benson combined to strike out two.

