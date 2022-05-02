Highland wins pair of baseball games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland earned a 6-1 win over Mount Vernon on Friday.

Zach Pinkerton had a double and single for the Scots, while Hayden Kline added three hits and Jon Jensen had a pair of singles. Jensen also earned the win on the mound. He, Evan Johnson and Pinkerton combined to pitch a three-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

On Saturday, the team jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings against Indian Valley and never looked back in winning by a 9-3 count.

Kort Sears had a double, while Rider Minnick finished with three singles and Zach Schmidt and Luke Cain had two each. Blake Jodrey earned the win. He, Cooper Merckling and Pinkerton finished with a total of nine strikeouts and three walks, while giving up three hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged 3-2 by host Danville on Friday when the Blue Devils scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to come out on top.

The Indians were held to two hits in the game, while Paul Butterman took the hard-luck loss in relief of Carter Kennon. The duo combined to strike out 11, walk three and scatter 10 hits.

The team followed that up with an 11-6 loss at home to Lucas.

Butterman finished with a pair of singles in the game. He also was the pitcher of record. He and Carson VanHoose combined to give up 13 hits, while striking out three.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor lost a second game to Centerburg on Friday, falling by a 12-3 margin.

Griffin Workman finished with three singles, while both Max Lower and Grant Bentley had two. Jack Sears suffered the loss. He, Bryce Cooper, Cooper Thomas and Marcus Cortez combined to strike out one, walk two and give up 13 hits.

The Golden Knights fell two more times on Saturday. In a contest with Columbus Academy, they couldn’t get going on offense in losing by a 6-0 margin.

Mathew Kearns had a double and two singles for the team, while Griffin Workman and Bryce Cooper combined to strike out seven, walk two and give up eight hits. Workman was the pitcher of record.

In the completion of a game started earlier in the season, Northmor fell to Fredericktown by a 10-6 count. The locals battled back from a 3-0 deficit to take a 6-3 advantage, but surrendered two in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the sixth.

Garrett Corwin led the team with a double and single. Drew Hammond took the loss. He and Cortez combined to strike out six, walk four and give up 10 hits.

