Cardington BB edged by Freddies

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

A seventh-inning rally allowed Fredericktown to edge visiting Cardington 6-5 in a Thursday baseball contest.

The Pirates overcame a 3-0 deficit with a five-run fourth inning. They held a 5-3 advantage until the bottom of the seventh, when the Freddies scored three to wind up on top.

Dillon Minturn walked one and gave up 12 hits in the contest. Due to three team errors, only half of the six runs surrendered were earned. Wyatt Wade had a double in the game, while A.J. Hall added a pair of singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to host Centerburg in a Thursday baseball game by a 12-4 count.

The Indians got three runs in the top of the third to hold a 3-2 lead, but Centerburg regained a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning and then scored three in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away.

Carter Kennon’s two hits led the team’s offense. Tyler McKinney was the pitcher of record. He and Ben Whitt combined to strike out five, walk four and give up nine hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS