Highland SB gets second win over Harding

Highland followed up their first win over Harding with a second on the road Thursday.

In their 12-4 decision over the Presidents, the Scots scored once in the second inning and followed that up with three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away.

Emma West struck out seven to get the win, while surrendering five hits. Offensively, Audrey Robinson, Faith Geiger and Abi Burke all had two-hit games.

