Highland and Cardington SB both pitch no-hitters

By Rob Hamilton

Highland cruised past Marion Harding in a Tuesday softball game by an 11-0 margin in five innings.

The host Scots scored two runs in both the first and second innings before tallying four in the third and three in the the fourth. Meanwhile, Scot pitcher Stevie Asher tossed a no-hitter to lead her team to the win.

Highland finished with 10 hits on the day, with Audrey Robinson, Adyson Landefeld and Brooklyn Croy all having multiple-hit games.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington rolled past East Knox by a 12-0 score on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates led 1-0 after the first inning, but got three in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth to pull away for the five-inning win.

Genevieve Longsdorf and Ari Simpson combined to spin a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one in the process.

The Pirates finished with 12 hits. Both Dana Bertke and Abby Hardwick had a triple and double in the game. Riley Burchett and Mikayla Linkous both added doubles, while Simpson and Kayleigh Ufferman had two-hit days.

