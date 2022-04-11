Cardington girls place highly at Ridgedale

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls’ track team finished third out of seven teams Saturday at Ridgedale’s David Schorr Invitational.

The Lady Pirates finished with 119 points to only place behind winner Fredericktown and runner-up South Central.

The team’s 3200-meter relay of Loey Hallabrin, Gracie Meade, Magi Hallabrin and Morgan White won with a time of 11:19.47. Magi Hallabrin also won the 800 in 2:35.14, while White took the 3200 in 13:11.23. Also winning an event was Meghan Greenawalt, who took first in the high jump by clearing 4’10”.

The team placed second in two the relays. Hazel Jolliff, Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt placed second in the 400 relay; as did Jolliff, Magi Hallabrin, Crone and Holt in the 1600 relay.

Jolliff also was second in the long jump and third in the 300 hurdles. Greenawalt took second in the 100 hurdles, as did Loey Hallabrin in the 1600, Crone in the 400 and Dana Congrove in the shot put.

Gilead Christian tied for sixth in the meet with 16 points. They were led by Allyson Green, who took fourth in the pole vault.

In the boys’ meet, Cardington took sixth with 28.5 points, while Gilead Christian was seventh with 19.

The Pirates were led by Aidan Reitmire, who ran second in the 800. Jason Bockbrader tied for second place in the high jump and Tyler Rose finished third in the 200.

Gilead Christian got a second-place finish from Isaiah Brown in the high jump. Kirby Roles finished third in the 110 hurdles.

