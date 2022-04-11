Barracuda swim team preparing for summer

Even though we had snow on the ground just days ago, it isn’t too early to think about Summer Swim Team.

The Barracudas will practice at the Cardington pool on weekday mornings from May 31-July 17.

This is a competitive team that participates in the northern Ohio ASAC league with meets on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Returning swimmers will receive sign-up information and forms via email, and families can turn in registration during the first week of practice.

We do teach the competitive strokes, but new swimmers should have a good comfort level in the water and not require one-on-one assistance.

For more information, please contact coach Dina Snow at [email protected]

Information received from Dina Snow.

