Cardington girls’ track wins meet

The Cardington girls’ track team won a triangular meet at Hardin Northern in which Arlington also competed.

The Lady Pirates finished with 77 points, while Arlington had 44 and Hardin Northern tallied 42. In the boys’ meet, Hardin Northern won with 90, while Arlington scored 48 and the Pirates finished with 24.

For the girls, the team’s 3200 relay of Loey Hallabrin, Magi Hallibrin, Gracie Meade and Morgan White won in 12:19.77. Hazel Jolliff teamed with Meade and Magi and Loey Hallabrin to win the 1600 relay in 4:46.74. Jolliff, Meghan Greenawalt, Alexis Crone and Olivia Holt added a win in the 400 relay in 55.49.

Loey Hallabrin also won the 1600 in 5:44.86, while Magi Hallabrin placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:41.58 and White finished first in the 3200 with a time of 13:21.49.

Holt took the 100 in 14.43 and the 200 with a time of 30.72, Jolliff took the 300 hurdles in 58.04 and Greenawalt won the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.93. Also, Sage Whetnall won the high jump with an effort of 4’8”

The Pirate boys placed first in one event, as Jason Bockbrader won the high jump with an effort of 5’6”.

