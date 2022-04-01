Northmor to begin spring on new surfaces

GALION — Northmor baseball and softball will play their 2022 seasons on new surfaces. Each team will begin their seasons on new fields that offer artificial surfacing on the infields. The football is already turf, so this was the next step for the outdoor facilities.

Last fall the construction began to get these fields ready for the spring seasons, which are now here. The fields were completed by Maumee Bay Turf.

“We can finally play on it. They started last fall and worked until December, then came back and finished it up in the last couple weeks,” said Northmor baseball coach Buck Workman.

With the new infields that are artificial turf, there will no worry of muddy surfaces. That is an extra bonus in having the artificial surface for the infield.

The new field could mean something to the baseball team specifically. This season the Golden Knights have nine seniors on the team’s roster.

“This is probably the biggest senior class we have had in my time here. It is nice for them to enjoy it for a year,” explained Workman.

There were many hands in on making this happen. Superintendent Chad Redmon; former athletic director Justin Hershberger; as well as current AD Blade Tackett and the school board. The school board consists of Louis Cortez, Carolyn Beal, Tim Bachelder, Carlyle Smith and Jeff Whisler.

When asked if the new field means anything extra at home, Workman said it could give his team some extra motivation.

“I hope it gives them a little extra incentive. The pride you have something for like that should be special. I think they are going to give us all our all no matter where we are at.”

A look from the backstop at the new Northmor baseball field.