Highland, MG win Wednesday baseball games

On Wednesday, visiting Highland pulled away late to defeat Ontario 13-5.

The game was tied at two after one inning, but the Scots took a 5-2 lead after two frames. Ontario got back within a 6-5 margin by the end of the third quarter, but wouldn’t score again. Highland would tally four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to blow open what had been a close game and improve to 2-0.

The Scots tallied 12 hits in the contest. Rider Minnick had a double and two singles, while Zach Pinkerton added a double and single and Jace Brooks also cracked a double. Kort Sears and Jon Jensen both had a pair of hits.

Minnick, Cooper Merckling and Brock Church combined to strike out eight and give up the same number of hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead baseball team earned a season-opening win over Northridge Wednesday by a 16-1 count.

Carter Kennon earned the win, going five innings and striking out nine, while only surrendering one hit.

Cardington Pirates

In a wild game on Wednesday, Cardington dropped a 24-16 decision to Buckeye Central to fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Pirates trailed 3-2 after four innings and 5-2 going into their half of the fifth, but scored sixth in that inning to take a three-run lead. However, they would give up 10 in the top of the sixth to find themselves in a 15-8 hole. Cardington got four in the bottom of that inning, but then gave up nine more in the top of the seventh.

While the team rallied for four runs in their half of the final inning, they would not be able to catch up to their opponents.

