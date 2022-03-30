Baseball teams open year with wins

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

Highland started its baseball season in fine fashion on Tuesday, topping visiting Ontario by a 4-1 count.

The Scots scored twice in the first inning and, after giving up an unearned run in the second, didn’t allow the Warriors to light up the scoreboard again. Highland added runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Blake Jodrey picked up the win and Zach Pinkerton earned the save. The duo combined to strike out nine, walk three and surrender five hits. Offensively, both Rider Minnick and Brock Church picked up doubles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor only needed five innings to dispatch visiting Bucyrus on Tuesday, as the Golden Knights claimed a 10-0 decision.

The score was only 1-0 after two frames, but Northmor got five in the third and three in the fourth to pull away, before finishing the game with a score in the fifth.

Grant Bentley picked up the win. He and Drew Hammond combined to strike out nine, walk one and give up two hits.

Bentley added three singles, as did Griffin Workman. Andrew Armrose finished with a double.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington opened its baseball season with a 10-5 win over visiting Mohawk on Tuesday.

