Cardington boys fall in sectionals

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Cardington boys’ basketball team stayed close to Groveport Madison Christian in the first half of Saturday’s Division IV boys’ sectional basketball contest, but couldn’t keep up with the Eagles in the second half of a 62-45 loss.

The Pirates (2-21) trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and were still close to their opponents at 27-21 at the half. However, Madison Christian took an 18-12 edge in the third quarter and outscored Cardington 17-12 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win and end the Pirate season.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS