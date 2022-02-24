Mount Gilead boys topped by North Union in sectionals

By Rob Hamilton

North Union got out to a fast start against visiting Mount Gilead and didn’t look back in claiming a 68-31 win in the opening round of the Division III boys’ basketball playoffs on Wednesday.

The Indians (8-15) found themselves in a 26-13 hole after the first quarter. North Union increased their lead to a 43-19 score by halftime and a 62-23 margin going into the fourth. While MG took an 8-6 edge over those eight minutes, the Wildcats were able to pick up the win and advance in the postseason.

For Mount Gilead, Elijah Chafin, Matthew Bland and Aaron Rogers all finished with eight points.

