Northmor girls take second in district bowling

The Northmor girls’ bowling team will compete in the Division II state meet this year.

The Lady Knights finished second in their district meet on Monday, finishing with a total of 3280 pins. Lakewood won with 3328, as the top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team got to move on to state.

Kourtney Rinehart led Northmor with a 565 series. Kahlan Ball added 536 pins over her three games, while Taylor Cantrell tallied 429 pins and Emma Rinehart added 418. Also, Emily Ball finished with 388. Overall, Kourtney Rinehart finished in fourth place, while Ball was eighth.

They will be joined in the state meet by Cardington’s Payton Goodman. She claimed one of the two individual berths by finishing second overall with a total of 595 pins. Sydnie Wilson finished with 449 pins as the Pirates wound up in fourth place overall with 3121 pins.

Mount Gilead and Highland both had one bowler compete in the district meet. For the Indians, Ashleah Levings took 29th place with 438 pins. Highland’s Kelsey Munday finished 32nd with a total of 432 pins.

In the boys’ meet, Cardington finished eighth with 3419 pins, while Mount Gilead (3326) was ninth, Highland (3203) was 10th and Northmor (3149) finished 12th.

The Pirates were led by Silas Horton, who rolled 565 for his three games. Andrew Weber rolled 522, Zane Everly had 470 pins, Devonn Howard scored 447 and Tyler Rose added 440.

For Mount Gilead, Dylan Farrell had the top local performance, as he took eighth place with 581 pins to miss out on qualifying as an individual by 47. Graham Sherbourne contributed 529, while Wyatt Irwin tallied 492 and Austin Layer had 479. Also, Aiden Moore had 324.

Highland was led by Jesse Reigles’ 531 pins. The Scots also got 467 pins from James Blaney and 457 more from Russell Martin, while Trevor Stewart added 396.

Wesley Hammond led Northmor with a 532 series. Cole Postell bowled 518 for three games, while Connor Radojcsics totaled 456 pins and Kaeson Ratcliff tallied 388.

