MG’s Conrad back to state swim meet

On Thursday, Feb. 17, six Mount Gilead swimmers traveled to The Ohio State University to compete in the Central, East and Southeast District Championships. This group qualified for the district meet the previous week.

“It was so good to be back at Ohio State,” said coach Dina Snow. “Last year, OSU would not allow outside groups in the facility and we ended up at Bowling Green with no spectators. This year, the families were able to purchase tickets and enjoy the competition.

“I don’t know exactly how many teams were competing, but our six boys came in 14th out of 31 scoring teams. Our medley relay unfortunately did not score due to a disqualification, but the 200 free relay of Luke Fraizer, Mason Kidwell, Michael Snopik and Joel Conrad came in 10th with a new school record, and the same four came in 12th in the 400 free relay.”

In the individual events, Michael Snopik was 18th in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 free with a PR. Mason Kidwell was 17th in the 100 fly, while Luke Fraizer was 24th in the 100 breast. Joel Conrad earned a medal with his sixth place finish in the 50 free.

“We are also excited to announce that Joel automatically advanced to the state tournament with his second place finish in the 100 butterfly!,” said Snow. “Needless to say, it was also a new school record!”

Joel will be returning to the state tournament in Canton on Feb. 24-25.

“We thought he might qualify in the 50 free as well, but after the automatic qualifiers, only 16 at-large competitors from all the district tournaments around the state advance,” said Snow. “Division II is dominated by mainly private schools in the Cincinnati and Cleveland areas. Only a small number of swimmers represent public high schools, and most of those are swimming for club teams. I don’t mean to diminish the amazing performances of these young people, but it would be interesting to see what would happen on a more level playing field if the private schools were taken out of the equation. We are so proud of Joel for what he has accomplished two years in a row!”

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.