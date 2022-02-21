Northmor girls move on in playoffs

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor advanced through sectionals to districts at home Saturday when the Lady Knights hosted Granville Christian Academy.

In winning 67-39, the 12-10 Northmor team only led 18-15 after the first quarter, but dominated the second period in going up by a 40-24 count. They would lead 58-28 at the end of the third quarter and maintain a large lead the rest of the way in moving on in the tournament.

