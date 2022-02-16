Highland, Northmor win Tuesday boys’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland overcame a slow start at home against Loudonville on Tuesday to post a 49-37 victory.

While the Scots were down 11-5 after the first quarter, they battled back to get within a 15-13 margin at the half. They were up by one after outscoring their opponents 13-10 in the third quarter and then finished the game by winning the fourth quarter by a 23-12 margin to turn a one-point game into a double-digit win.

The 8-12 Scots were led by Jordan Bellamy, who hit four three-pointers in scoring 21. Rider Minnick finished with 12 and Garrett Fitzpatrick added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor jumped out to a good start and built upon it throughout their home game with Cristo Rey on Tuesday, finishing on top by a 67-34 score.

The score was 17-8 in favor of Northmor after eight minutes of action and they consistently added to that advantage by outscoring their guests 15-8 in the second quarter, 18-2 in the third and 17-16 in the fourth.

All 11 Golden Knights who dressed wound up scoring. Graesin Cass, Grant Bentley and Max Lower all finished with 13 in the game, while Logan Mariotti tallied eight.

