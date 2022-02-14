Boys’ basketball teams see action

Elgin pulled away from Mount Gilead (8-12) in the fourth quarter to take a 66-44 decision on the Indians’ court Tuesday.

The Comets led 19-12 after the opening quarter, but MG trimmed a bit off their advantage to go into the half down 32-27. It was 45-42 going into the fourth period, but the Indians were held to two points over the final eight minutes, while their opponents tallied 21 to wind up on top by 22.

Matthew Bland (5) and Carter Kennon (3) combined for eight three-pointers, with Bland scoring 17 points and Kennon adding 11. Elijah Chafin finished with eight.

Mount Gilead fell in a Friday night league game at home against Centerburg by a 73-50 score.

The Indians were within a 14-12 margin after the first quarter, but found themselves in a 34-25 hole at the half. The Trojans then outscored MG 20-12 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Bland hit five three-pointers in leading MG with 19 points. Chafin added 13 on four three-pointers and Kennon scored eight.

Cardington Pirates

On Tuesday, Cardington was defeated 68-55 by Northside Christian.

The Pirates trailed 17-11 after the opening period and 40-29 at the half. Northside extended their lead to a 59-40 margin by the end of the third period. While Cardington was able to take a 15-9 advantage over the final eight minutes, they were unable to erase that deficit.

Cardington couldn’t quite pull off the comeback against visiting Ridgedale on Wednesday, losing by a 48-45 margin.

The Pirates trailed 13-7 after the first quarter and the Rockets increased their lead to a 24-16 score by halftime. Cardington battled back in the third period to tie the game at 30, but would then be outscored by three points in the fourth in the closely-knit game.

Cardington suffered a pair of non-conference losses over the weekend.

On Friday, Tree of Life took a 52-37 decision. After trailing 11-8 after the first quarter, the visiting Pirates rallied to take a 26-22 lead into the half. However, they were held to six points in the third period and five in the fourth as Tree of Life wound up on top in the game.

Saturday saw the team lose to Utica by a 76-56 margin at home to fall to 2-19 on the year.

Highland Scots

A rough second quarter was costly for Highland in an 81-60 loss at River Valley.

The Scots led 19-15 after one, but were outscored 32-11 over the next eight minutes in falling behind by a 47-30 count going into the half. River Valley added eight points to their lead in the third quarter before Highland (7-12, 4-8) took a 17-13 edge in the fourth.

Garrett Fitzpatrick scored 14 points to lead the Scots, while Rider Minnick tallied 13, Dane Nauman had 10 and Jordan Bellamy finished with nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

