Boys’ basketball teams see weekend action

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead fell in a Friday night league game at home against Centerburg by a 73-50 score.

The Indians were within a 14-12 margin after the first quarter, but found themselves in a 34-25 hole at the half. The Trojans then outscored MG 20-12 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Matthew Bland hit five three-pointers in leading MG with 19 points. Elijah Chafin added 13 on four three-pointers and Carter Kennon scored eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington suffered a pair of non-conference losses over the weekend.

On Friday, Tree of Life took a 52-37 decision. After trailing 11-8 after the first quarter, the visiting Pirates rallied to take a 26-22 lead into the half. However, they were held to six points in the third period and five in the fourth as Tree of Life wound up on top in the game.

Saturday saw the team lose to Utica by a 76-56 margin at home to fall to 2-19 on the year.

Highland Scots

A rough second quarter was costly for Highland in an 81-60 loss at River Valley Friday.

The Scots led 19-15 after one, but were outscored 32-11 over the next eight minutes in falling behind by a 47-30 count going into the half. River Valley added eight points to their lead in the third quarter before Highland (7-12, 4-8) took a 17-13 edge in the fourth.

Garrett Fitzpatrick scored 14 points to lead the Scots, while Rider Minnick tallied 13, Dane Nauman had 10 and Jordan Bellamy finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS