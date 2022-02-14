Cardington, Highland win Saturday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington got back into the win column on Saturday when the Pirates traveled to Olentangy Berlin and left with a 46-37 victory.

The score was 30-16 in favor of the Pirates at the half and they were able to hold an advantage in the second half in order to claim the win.

Mikayla Linkous hit four three-pointers on her way to a 16-point performance, while Karsyn Edwards added three in scoring 12. Dana Bertke finished with nine.

Highland Scots

Highland won their Saturday Senior Day contest at home against Utica by a 40-36 score.

It was 10-3 in favor of the Scots after eight minutes, but Utica rallied to tie things up at 15 going into the half. However, Highland took a 10-9 edge in the third to regain the lead and then outscored their opponents 15-12 in the fourth to preserve the win.

Emma West scored 24 points to lead the Scots. Brylinn Tuggle contributed 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell at Pleasant on Saturday by a 56-33 score in their final regular season game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS