Highland bowlers split with Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ bowling team topped visiting Centerburg by a 1694-1425 score during their Senior Night match on Monday.

Senior Faith Stewart had the team’s best score, as she recorded a 167 game in the contest.

The boys’ squad was topped by a 2048-1951 margin. Seniors also led the way for the boys, with Jesse Reigles rolling a 231 game and James Blaney adding a score of 220.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS