Northmor boys earn pair of wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor picked up a league win at Cardington Saturday night by a 60-25 margin.

The Golden Knights (10-9, 6-6 in league play) jumped in front by a 15-2 score after eight minutes of play and continued to add to it throughout the contest. The score was 34-10 at the half and 46-19 by the end of the third period.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley hit four three-pointers in leading all scorers with 24 points. Caleb Schnuerer finished with 11 and Max Lower contributed nine. For Cardington (3-14, 1-10), Gavin Crockett tallied seven.

Earlier in the week, the Golden Knights earned a non-league win at Crestline by a 52-46 count.

The score was 17-12 after the opening period and 28-19 at the half. While the Bulldogs were able to come back within a 40-31 margin by the end of the third, Northmor was able to hold on and win by six.

Bentley led the team with 18 points. Lower scored 10 in the contest and Schnuerer finished with nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead moved to 8-11 this year on Saturday when the Indians traveled to Ridgedale and come away with a lopsided 81-44 win over the Rockets.

MG started out quickly and held a 30-14 advantage after eight minutes. It was 49-25 by halftime and 62-38 going into the final period, as the Indians held a comfortable lead throughout the game.

Carter Kennon led everyone with a 27-point outing, which included three three-pointers. Matthew Bland hit four shots from long range in adding 20, while Paul Butterman scored 13 and Elijah Chafin finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS