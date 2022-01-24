MG wrestlers place well at Heath

The Mount Gilead wrestling team finished fourth out of 15 schools on Saturday at the Robin Drumm Classic at Heath.

The Indians finished with 125 points in the competition, claiming two individual titles.

Ashton Clark was the champion at 175 pounds with a 5-0 record. He pinned all of his opponents, including Camerson Leilwein of Groveport-Madison at the 4:23 mark in the finals.

Garrett George went 4-o to win the 190-pound title. He edged Troy Myers of Liberty Union by a 7-6 margin in the finals after pinning his first three opponents.

Justin Dendinger took third at 215 pounds going 3-1 in the tournament. At 285, Isaiah Fisher went 3-2 to earn fourth place.

Gabe Simpson placed sixth at 150 pounds, going 2-3 on the day. At 165, John Miller also went 2-3 to finish sixth. Also, Cody Maison competed at 157 pounds.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington wrestling team competed in Clyde’s Dale Carroll Invitational on Saturday, finishing 14th with 29 points.

Mathew Jobe went 2-3 at 144 pounds to finish sixth in that weight class.

Cody Redmon picked up two wins in four bouts at 285. Ethan Bentley went 1-2 at 138 pounds, as did Brave Mowers at 190.

Also, Lane Hughes competed at 126 pounds, as did Austin Valis at 138, Camron Tribunella at 215 and Kaden Burton at 285.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS