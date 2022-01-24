MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 17-24

Accident

A motorist was southbound on Westview Drive and went off the road and slid into a small bush causing minor damage. He was cited for failure to control. The vehicle got stuck off the roadway and needed towed.

Trailer stuck

A driver got his semi tractor trailer stuck on the Victory Shaft monument. The street department got the vehicle off the base of the monument No damage was sustained to the monument or the trailer.

Driver cited

A woman struck a house on West Marion Street with her vehicle. There was minor damage to the structure. She was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.

Traffic citation

A vehicle was struck by another vehicle on West Marion Road. Driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Accident

Two vehicles collided at Main and High streets. Both failed the traffic control devices and caused property damage.

Threats/harassment

Two men argued over money and one allegedly threatened the other one in an incident on North Main Street.

Theft reported

Autozone reported an unknown male took an external phone charger without paying for it.

Minor crash

A non-injury accident occurred at East High Street. Due to snow-covered roads, EMS 9 slid into another vehicle causing minor damage to both.