MG swimmers have pair of meets

The Mount Gilead swim team traveled to Colonel Crawford last Wednesday to compete in a tri-meet with Shelby.

It was a challenging meet against 2 large and experienced squads, but the team turned in some good swims and the boys team finished in second place. Joel Conrad won the 200 IM and 100 free, Michael Snopik won the 50 free and placed second in the 100 free, and Mason Kidwell was third in the 100 fly. These three teamed up with Luke Fraizer to place second in the 200 medley relay and with Cole Hershner to win the 400 free relay.

The 200 free relay team of Fraizer, Hayden McClelland, Mason Kidwell and Hershner also earned a second place finish. Fraizer had a PR in the 50 free, while Carson Mowery achieved PRs in his 100 free and 100 breast, and Wyatt Mowry dropped 10 seconds in his 100 breast.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the team competed at home, hosting Columbus Centennial and Bexley high schools.

“This meet almost didn’t happen!” said coach Dina Snow. “Galion and Beechcroft were both teams originally scheduled to be in it, but Galion cancelled several days ahead due to Covid and Beechcroft the day of! The Centennial coach had not even been told by his AD that the meet was on the schedule. It was only by reaching out personally to the Centennial and Bexley coaches that we put together a meet at the last minute. It turned out to be a fun meet after all. Often, swimmers on larger teams don’t always get to be in meets, so this meet gave several swimmers a chance to swim.”

Mount Gilead narrowly won the meet over Bexley.

”It should not have been such a close meet, but we didn’t have swimmers in many of the events, so you can’t score points when you don’t swim!” said Snow.

First place finishes: Boys 200 medley relay (Snopik, Fraizer, Kidwell, Conrad); Taylor Robinson, 200 free; Hershner, 200 free; Conrad, 200 IM and 100 fly; Kidwell, 50 free; Snopik 100 free and 100 breast, also earning a place in the MG top five in the 100 breast; boys 200 free relay (Hershner, Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad) and Fraizer, 100 back.

Second places: girls 200 medley and free relays (Kamry Grandstaff, Ella Fraizer, Robinson, Jillian Jones); Luke Fraizer, 200 IM; McClelland, 50 free and 100 back; Kidwell, 100 fly; Robinson, 100 free; the boys 200 B free relay (McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Mowery and Aydyn Newson); Grandstaff, 100 back; and Hershner, 100 breast.

Third place: Grandstaff, 100 free; Jones, 100 back; and Ella Fraizer, 100 breast.

“I was proud of several swimmers for trying some new events,” said Snow. “Carson Mowery and Luke Fraizer both stepped up to swim the 200 IM, and Luke traded his favorite 100 breaststroke to try the 100 back. They both did well! Josh Davis also dropped over seven seconds in his 100 back, Aydyn Newson took off time in his 50 free, and Cole Hershner had PRs in both the 200 free and 100 breast.”

The team will be back in Marion on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against host team Marion Harding, as well as Marion Pleasant and The Wellington School.

Information received from Dina Snow.

