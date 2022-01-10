Highland bowlers fall to Mount Vernon

By Rob Hamilton

On Friday, the Highland bowlers fell to visiting Mount Vernon in a match.

The boys’ team was defeated by a 2121-1908 score. Jesse Reigles led the way with a 208 game, while James Blaney bowled a 198 game. Also, Trevor Stewart (188) and Rusty Martin (173) had notable games.

The girls were topped 1967 to 1524. Joleigh Burson was the team’s top scorer with games of 189 and 178.

