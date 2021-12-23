Northmor girls beat Galion

Northmor picked up a 70-30 win over visiting Galion on Wednesday to improve to 7-3 on the season in girls’ basketball.

The Golden Knights led 17-10 after eight minutes of action, but blew the game open by outscoring the Tigers 26-10 in the second period. They only surrendered two points in the third to lead 53-22 and were then able to cruise to the win.

Lexi Wenger led Northmor with 17 points, while Reagan Swihart added 16. Also, Emma Marshall finished with nine.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t overcome an early deficit in falling at Lakewood by a 54-39 margin in a non-league contest.

The Lady Scots (2-6) found themselves in a 13-3 hole at the end of the first quarter. It was 27-19 at the half, but Highland would get within two points early in the first quarter. Unfortunately, Lakewood recovered to hold a 40-30 lead by the end of the period and wound up winning by 15.

Both Guinevere Jackson and Kameron Stover scored eight points for Highland in the game.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

