MG swimmers open season

The Mount Gilead swim team took part in a meet between Marion Pleasant, River Valley, Elgin, MG and Harding on Saturday.

“It was a fun meet with all the local teams that use the Marion Y, and a limited number of spectators were allowed,” said coach Dina Snow. “The familiar setting made for a nice first meet for all the new swimmers and a chance to get some official times on the books for the 2021-22 season. Mount Gilead is an anomaly among the local schools in that we have a good-sized boys team with a lot of experience and talent. As one of the smaller schools, we do struggle to recruit enough girls due to the draw of indoor track and basketball.”

Mount Gilead finished first in the boys’ meet and fifth in the girls’ competition to wind up in third place in the combined team scores.

Boys’ first places: Michael Snopik, 50 and 100 free; Joel Conrad, 200 free and 100 fly; Mason Kidwell, 200 IM; Luke Fraizer, 100 breast; 200 Medley relay of Snopik, Fraizer, Kidwell and Conrad and the 400 Free relay of Kidwell, Hayden McClelland, Snopik and Conrad.

For JVs, Aydyn Newson was first in the 50 free.

Second places: Mason Kidwell, 100 fly; Hayden McClelland, 100 back and Cole Hershner, 100 breast.

Fraizer and McClelland also added points in the 50 free, as did Hershner in the 100 free and Newson in the 100 breast.

Freshman Brice Haughn contributed points in the 50 free and 100 breast, while freshman Carson Mowery scored in the 100 back.

Fraizer, Hershner, Mowery and Haughn scored third place points in the 200 free relay as well.

Wyatt Mowry and Josh Davis are brand new swimmers and competed in the JV 50 and 100 free.

Mount Gilead only had 3 girls competing.

Taylor Robinson came in fourth in the 100 free and third in the 100 back, while Kamry Grandstaff was fifth in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 breast.

Freshman and beginner swimmer Jillian Jones swam in the JV 50 free and finished 10th in the 100 back.

Information received from Dina Snow.

