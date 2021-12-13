Northmor, Cardington, Mount Gilead all win Saturday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, the Northmor girls held off East Knox to pick up a 43-41 win at home.

Northmor led 16-14 after one period of play, but were able to increase their lead to a 28-18 margin by halftime. The team led by a 35-27 score going into the fourth. While East Knox was able to cut into their deficit, the Golden Knights were able to finish on top for their second win of the week.

Cardington Pirates

Strong defense down the stretch boosted Cardington’s girls to a 55-47 win at Danville on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates trailed in the first half, facing a 16-13 deficit after the first quarter and a 30-23 margin at the half. They would bounce back in the third quarter to hold a slim 44-43 lead, but finished the game on an 11-4 run to win by eight points against their KMAC rivals.

Beth Hardwick tallied 20 points to lead the team, while Mikayla Linkous finished with 17.

Mount Gilead Indians

A big third quarter boosted MG to a 35-21 win at Centerburg on Saturday.

The team trailed 2-0 after eight minutes of play, but rebounded to lead 8-4 at the half. They would then tally 21 points in the third to jump out to a 29-8 advantage before holding on to earn the win.

Ava Baker scored nine points to lead the Indians, while Faith White added eight.

Highland Scots

Highland fell to host Harding by a 52-38 score on Friday.

The Scots played a strong first half, only trailing 11-9 after the first quarter and 20-19 at the intermission. However, they were outscored 18-10 in the third period and would not be able to recover in the fourth.

Emma West paced Highland with a 17-point outing, while Brylinn Tuggle finished with 10 in the game.

