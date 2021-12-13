Boys’ BB teams suffer losses Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor would not be able to pull out another close one on Friday when they hosted East Knox.

The Golden Knights dropped a 45-37 decision in the contest. They trailed 11-7 after the opening period and 25-19 at the half. A good defensive third quarter got them within a 28-26 margin going into the fourth, but East Knox was able to hold on to earn the win.

Grant Bentley led Northmor with 12 points and Graesin Cass tallied eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington came back against Danville in a road Friday basketball game, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 61-52 defeat.

The Pirates trailed 20-9 after eight minutes of action and 30-16 at the half. Danville added one to their lead in the third quarter to hold a 41-26 lead with one period left. In the fourth, Cardington got within four points with a couple minutes left before falling by nine in the game.

Nate Hickman had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Cardington in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys weren’t able to keep up with Centerburg in suffering a 72-38 road loss Friday.

The score was 22-13 in favor of the Trojans after the first quarter and MG was outscored 19-5 in the second quarter, 20-10 in the third and 11-10 in the fourth.

Elijah Chafin led the Indians with 14 points, while Aaron Gannon finished with 11 and Paul Butterman scored eight.

